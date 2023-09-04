90º
Father accused of killing 16-year-old son in Polk County

Sheriff Grady Judd to hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m. to provide updates

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake Wales, Polk County, Crime
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A father is accused of killing his 16-year-old son on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they have a mobile command unit set up in the 2500 block of Old Bartow Road in Lake Wales as they investigate.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m. to provide updates.

News 6 will stream the conference live when it happens.

This comes a week after a Polk County mother killed her two children and herself in an apparent murder-suicide on Aug. 27, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

