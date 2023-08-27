Woman kills her 2 children, herself in apparent Polk County murder-suicide, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County mother killed her two children and herself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to deputies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference and said that “from every indication in our investigation,” Brandy Hutchins killed her 10-year-old son and 19 year-old daughter before taking her own life.

Sheriff Judd said the incident started as a domestic event over child custody between Hutchins and her ex-husband.

Judd said Hutchins’ ex-husband came to Florida from Maine on Thursday to appear in court with Hutchins because she did not “appropriately turn over custody” of their 10-year-old son.

[TRENDING: State of emergency declared for 33 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia | Woman dies after being shot by husband in Orange County, sheriff’s office says | Become a News 6 Insider]

The judge ordered Hutchins to turn over custody of the child by Friday at 6p.m., but she failed to do so, according to Judd.

According to deputies, the 19-year-old daughter has a different father.

Deputies said they worked through the weekend to locate the boy, so they could abide by the court order to give the father custody.

According to Judd, deputies received a call on Sunday saying Hutchins was in a mobile home with the daughter and her son.

Judd said that deputies arrived at a residence around 12:30 p.m. where they discovered that Hutchins “murdered her 10-year-old child and her 19-year-old child. Murdered them and then subsequent to that, she shot herself.”

Deputies said Hutchins does not have a criminal history and they are still investigating the incident.

“We’re heartbroken and devastated over this horrible, horrible event,” Judd said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: