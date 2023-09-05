Here are Central Florida 9/11 remembrance ceremonies happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remembrance events throughout Central Florida are happening this weekend and next Monday to honor the lives lost in the tragic Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, marking a moment in history many will never forget.

If you’d like an event added to the list, please send an email to web@wkmg.com.

Here are some of the ceremonies you can attend this weekend:

Brevard County

City of Rockledge 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony When: Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. Where: Rockledge Civic Hub What: Dynamic guest speakers, music, and more.

Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony When: Monday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. Where: Palm Bay City Hall What: Guest speakers at ceremony to honor lives lost.

2023 Brevard County 9/11 22nd Anniversary Memorial Tribute When: Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. Where: The Veteran’s Memorial Park in Merritt Island What: Remembering the fire, police, EMS, civilians and military who lost their lives on 9/11 and those afterward who suffered loss of life and medical 9/11 challenges.

Melbourne Fire Department 9/11 5K When: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m. Where: Wickham Park What: Walk, run or race in our 5k supporting local firefighters through Melbourne Professional Firefighters Benevolent Foundation. All proceeds from the race go towards firefighters in need. Click here to sign up.



Flagler County

September 11th Remembrance Ceremony When: Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. Where: Heroes Memorial Park in Palm Coast What: This year’s ceremony will be held by candlelight. During the ceremony, attendees will hear remarks from Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill and Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin and performances by the Choral Arts Society.



Orange County

9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony When: Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. Where: Orlando Fire Station 1, 78 West Central Boulevard What: Each year, the Orlando Fire Department honors the courageous firefighters and law enforcement who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including the 2,977 lives lost in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. Join the Orlando Fire Department for a 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony at Fire Station 1.



Seminole County

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk When: Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 a.m. Where: Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs What: The Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk Series was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running 3 miles through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. We honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 by supporting our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty. Click here to learn more.



From community to must-do events, we've got you covered in this one-stop source for all things happening in Central Florida. Email Address Sign Up

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: