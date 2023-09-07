WATCH LIVE: Orlando police chief discusses efforts to reduce violent crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the department’s efforts to reduce violent crime.

The police chief will speak at 11 a.m. from Orlando Police Headquarters.

Details about the news conference have not been released.

The event comes after four teens were arrested in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 6-year-old girl and 19-year-old man.

The state attorney’s office released a statement on the shooting, saying, “The murder of children by gang and gun violence will not be tolerated.”

