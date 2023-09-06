2nd arrest made in drive-by shooting in Orlando that killed man, girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Orlando, the second person arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a man and a six-year-old girl.

Orlando police say Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr. was arrested and faces charges of first-degree homicide.

Police say Bowery was one of the people involved in a shooting on Aug. 29 on Poppy Avenue in the Carver Shores neighborhood. Another one, 15-year-old Nico Brown, was arrested Saturday and faces the same charges.

Police say 6-year-old Ajahliyah Hashim and Hashim’s mother were shot in their home and taken to an area hospital. The girl died, while her mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, arrived at Health Central in Ocoee with gunshot wounds and was declared dead by the medical staff there.

The mother and daughter were not the intended targets of the shooting, police said. On Friday police said it was not known how Wright was involved either.

Police offered no further details about a motive for the shootings on Tuesday night. The investigation is ongoing, OPD said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

