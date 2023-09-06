3rd arrest made in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old girl, 19-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. – A third arrest has been made in an Orlando drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and 19-year-old man as well as injured the girl’s mother, police announced on Wednesday

Kny Adams, 17, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree homicide charges stemming from the Aug. 29 shooting on Poppy Avenue.

Two others were arrested earlier this week, 15-year-old Nico Brown and 18-year-old Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr. Both also face charges of first-degree homicide.

Nico Brown, Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr. and Kny Adams (Orlando Police Department)

The Orlando Police Department said Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and her mother were shot in their home and taken to the hospital, where the girl later died.

A third person, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was dropped off at Health Central in Ocoee and was later pronounced dead.

“I heard the rapid gunfire and I called 911,” said a woman who lives nearby and asked to remain anonymous for her family’s safety. “They were really shooting.”

The department said the girl and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

