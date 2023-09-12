Orlando Fire Department honors first responders killed on 9/11

ORLANDO, Fla. – Within one hour, thousands of people were killed on a day America will never forget: 9/11.

Monday made 22 years since four planes were hijacked by terrorists and two of them were flown straight into the Twin Towers in New York City.

343 New York firefighters and 60 police officers were killed in the line of duty, as they worked to get people out of the towers before they collapsed.

On Monday, people gathered for a remembrance ceremony at the Orlando Fire Department to honor them, and all the other people who lost their lives.

“They stood strong to their commitment, they stood strong to protecting the people no matter what happened,” one speaker said.

Emotion came over Alan Hirschkorn during the ceremony. He was a fire prevention inspector for New York’s fire department.

“It’s a sad day you know, it’s 22 years and I still remember the day I was at ground zero,” Hirschkorn said. “Always remember the firefighters the police even the men and women that protect our country, for our freedom.”

Dozens took a moment to thank the Hirschkorn for setting the standard, including Orlando resident Mary Braud.

“When I went and gave the gentleman here a hug, I just said it’s because of people like you that we are America because our first responders ran into danger when everyone else was fleeing from danger,” Braud said.

Although she is not related to any of the first responders who died that day, she said she felt like a brother or sister to all of them.

For the hometown heroes, ceremony attendees said they can’t even begin to describe their gratitude.

“(Orlando Fire Department), (Orlando Police Department) and departments that put their life on a thin red line, we say thank you and pray for increased pride, and resolve with time,” a ceremony speaker said.

