Dr. Phillips High School students honor 9/11 heroes, victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – Michael Reel, 17, wore his JROTC uniform on Monday in honor of the heroes who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

“It’s a national tragedy we definitely have a lot to learn from the event,” he explained.

Reel said the events have influenced him to give back to his country, which is why he plans to apply for the Air Force and Coast Guard Academy after graduation.

“It’s really just a calling having to defend people at all times, ready to serve, and it’s just something I’ve always been interested in doing. I’ve always been interested in giving back to community service and I don’t think there’s any other way,” Reed said.

Dozens of students on Monday saluted in front of the American flag outside Dr. Phillips High School.

They also heard from Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who at the time, was a sergeant at the Orlando Police Department and remembers that day very well.

“At about 9 o clock we all started to get news alerts and family members started calling our cell phones. Words spread quickly through the team and the line we were standing in that a plane had crashed in one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City,” Mina said.

Mina spoke about the sacrifice first responders made that day and shared some powerful words from former President George W. Bush, who said:

“Terrorist attacks can shake the biggest foundation of our buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America.”

