3 Florida sisters share same September birthday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County family is learning good things come in threes.

Jennifer and Jeremy Turner just last week gave their daughters Jasmine, 3, and Jessica, 2, a bit more company. Baby Juliet was welcomed to the world on Sept. 3, a date that’s taken on new meaning for the Turners.

That’s because all three girls were born on Sept. 3.

“It was like déjà vu all over again, the same thing, and everybody was shocked and surprised, they couldn’t believe it,” Jeremy Turner said. “Makes celebrating birthdays easier.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Jennifer and Jeremy say their girls were also born at the same hospital, AdventHealth Ocala, each about the same size and weight.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: