Own an electric vehicle in Florida? Well, you could start paying more

ORLANDO, Fla. – It could soon cost more to own an electric vehicle in Florida.

A newly-filed bill would require drivers to pay an annual registration fee as high as $250.

Supporters say the money would help make up for lost gas revenue.

The bill calls for the annual fee to begin at $200 and go up to $250 in 2029.

An additional $50 a year would be imposed on plug-in hybrids.

The bill will be taken up by lawmakers when the legislative session begins in January.

