Water bead kit sold at Target recalled for choking hazard

A water bead activity kit for kids is being recalled because of a choking concern, with one infant reported dead because of it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Buffalo Games is recalling the Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit, which was sold exclusively at Target.

The CPSC says they can pose an ingestion and choking hazard, and when ingested the beads grow in size, which can cause intestinal obstruction.

Buffalo Games says they received a report of a 10-month-old Wisconsin child dying after swallowing the beads in July. A 9-month-old Maine child was also seriously injured in November 2022, and had to have surgery to remove the water beads because they were obstructing the child’s intestines.

The kits were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.

Consumers should immediately stop using the kit and take it away from children. Consumers should contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the kit. They can also be returned to any Target store.

Contact Buffalo Games by going to the recall page on the company’s website, or by calling them at 800-637-0732, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

