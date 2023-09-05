Banquet frozen chicken strips entree recalled due to ‘possible foreign matter contamination’

Conagra Brands announced a recall of Banquet frozen chicken strips that may be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recall affects about 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products that may contain pieces of plastic, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The affected frozen chicken strips entrees were produced on June 20, July 11 and July 17, and are the 8.9-oz. carton containing one entree of “BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL” with best if used by “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025″ and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton, according to a news release.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. P-9′ printed on the side of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online,” the release read in part.

Officials said the issue was discovered when a customer submitted a complaint about a piece of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, “which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

If you have a food safety question, you can call the USDA meat and poultry hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day by clicking here.

