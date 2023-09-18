Boyfriend found guilty of murder in shooting death of Palm Coast woman

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The boyfriend of a Palm Coast woman who died last year was found guilty of murder, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A jury found Brenan Hill, 34, guilty on Friday of second-degree murder and two other charges.

The shooting happened in March 2021. Sheriff’s officials said Hill drove the victim, Savannah La-Rynn Gonzalez, to the hospital after she was shot in the head and he claimed at the time a stranger shot her in his car but later changed his story.

Detectives said Hill confessed to the crime within hours of the shooting and claimed it was an accident. Hill had also called his mother prior to calling 911 to seek help for the victim.

Hill initially faced an attempted murder charge, but Gonzalez later died in November 2022.

“Justice was served, and I thank the jury for seeing through the false lies and actions of the defendant. This was great policing and detective work by our team, and I commend them,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “Hill lied from the beginning to the end, but our investigative team became the voice of Savannah to get to the truth in this case. I also thank Assistant State Attorney Clark for working closely with us in getting justice for Savannah. While we can’t bring Savannah back, we hope this brings some closure for her family.”

Hill faces at least 25 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for Dec. 1.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the nonemergency line at 386-313-4911.

