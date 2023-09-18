Daytona Aquarium to bring shark tank, stingray pool to old mall site

Progress on The Daytona Aquarium, expected to open at the end of the year in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The old Daytona Mall in Daytona Beach will soon be home to an aquarium with a shark tank, a stingray touch pool, and eventually a rainforest.

The first phase of the Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure is expected to open by the end of the year in the mall at International Speedway Boulevard and Nova Road, inside the former Burlington Coat Factory.

The 55,000-square-foot aquarium promises to feature a 100,000-gallon shark tank, and a 12,000-gallon stingray touch pool, along with saltwater and freshwater fish displays when it opens. There will also be reptile exhibits.

Phase two of the project will include a rainforest and snake den, expanding the attraction to up to 70,000 square feet.

The Daytona Aquarium is the second aquarium for owner Cliff Grosvenor, who also owns and operates a similar aquarium in a mall in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: