Singer Patti LaBelle is bringing her concert to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Tickets to see Patti LaBelle live in concert in Daytona Beach are going on sale this Friday.

The singer, actress and cultural icon will be performing her greatest hits at the Peabody Auditorium on Nov. 16.

Tickets to see the performance go sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and are available on Ticketmaster and at the Peabody Auditorium box office.

LaBelle has produced iconic hits across several music genres, but her decadeslong career has also given us Broadway musicals, award-winning books and popular films, to name a few of her accomplishments.

At 78 years old, LaBelle is excited to return to the stage.

“I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it… it’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing,” she said in a news release. “With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.”

More information about the show can be found here.

