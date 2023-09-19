As Florida’s population grows, Seminole State offers degrees to help with construction demand

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With Central Florida’s booming population growth, workers skilled in construction and design are in high demand. Seminole State College’s Centers of Construction and Interior Design offers an Associate in Science Degree in the Computer-Aided Drafting and Design Program.

Cheryl Knodel, the Academic Dean for the Centers of Construction and Interior Design, explains that CAD Techs use high-tech computer programs to create 3D renderings of construction documents.

“It’s an exciting role you have as part of the design team. So you are part of the team that’s creating these new buildings, and homes, and multifamily, and the theme parks that are just popping up everywhere in Central Florida,” Knodel said. “And we can’t produce graduates fast enough to fill all the demand to support all the forms and companies not only in Central Florida, but around the state.”

In addition to the two-year degree, Seminole State offers a two-year certification embedded in the four-year degrees in construction and interior design.

Knodel says internships are built into the programs, and students can be workforce ready in as little as a year. She adds that starting salaries for CAD techs can be as high as $60,000 or $70,000 dollars per year.

These programs do require in-person classes and can’t be fully completed online.

For more information, click here.

