Long-awaited multicultural center opens in Orange County’s Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Officials and community leaders are celebrating the grand opening of the long-awaited Orange County Multicultural Center in Pine Hills.

The 17,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is located at the site of a former grocery store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive.

“This is one of our crown jewel facilities in Orange County government that will be used to be a catalyst to create the renaissance that will continue to occur in this area,” Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The project has been in the works since 2016 and was spearheaded by Victoria Siplin, who was a county commissioner at the time.

“I am filled with joy, admiration, and tremendous gratitude,” Siplin said.

County leaders said the multicultural center will be used as a hub for the arts, culture and innovation.

“This is going to signify the multicultural aspects of what will happen here with performing arts,” Demings said.

The building is also the first of three phases and will be joined in the coming years by a facility for senior citizens and an innovation lab.

“Pine Hills is a melting pot. All different cultures and this will bring the community so well together,” Pine Hills Community Council Member Roselyn Clouden said.

According to the county, the facility will also be the home to nonprofit organizations, which will provide job training and community resources.

Demings said the Orange County Multicultural Center will have a big impact on bettering the community.

“It is a way for our youth to get away from some of the negatives and be immersed in positive experiences,” Demings said.

All three phases of the overall completion of the multicultural center project are expected to be completed in 2026.

