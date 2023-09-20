76º
These are the 50 smallest places in Florida. Can you guess which ranks No. 1?

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom theme park in Bay Lake (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

The U.S. Census Bureau released its population data for 2022, revealing interesting information about several Florida towns and cities.

According to the data, Marineland — a small town wedged between Flagler and St. John counties — ranked as the smallest town in Florida.

Just south of St. Augustine, the town’s population sat at a paltry 16 residents during 2022, with organizations in the area aimed at conservation, research and tourism efforts.

Meanwhile, Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista place next on this list, with fewer than 50 residents between them.

The cities are actually home to Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts, and Disney selects residents to live in mobile home communities within these areas. Bay Lake is situated near the Magic Kingdom, while Lake Buena Vista can be found near Disney Springs.

Ranked at No. 4, the small village of Lazy Lake in Broward County was made up of only 33 people.

According to Visit Lauderdale, the village got its name because developers in the 1940s thought that the nearby lake looked “so lazy and peaceful.” The developers were able to attract a few homeowners to the community, and the 30 residents there eventually voted themselves as an independent entity.

Below is a list of the remaining top 50 smallest towns, cities and villages in Florida:

RankingTown/City/VillageCountyPopulation
1MarinelandFlagler/St. Johns16
2Bay LakeOrange22
3Lake Buena VistaOrange23
4Lazy LakeBroward33
5Belleair ShorePinellas76
6Indian CreekMiami-Dade82
7Bascom TownJackson90
8Otter CreekLevy107
9Cloud LakePalm Beach135
10Horseshoe BeachDixie171
11CampbelltonJackson195
12LaytonMonroe207
13NomaHolmes212
14Glen RidgePalm Beach215
15RaifordUnion220
16Jacob CityJackson222
17EbroWashington241
18WestvilleHolmes263
19Hillcrest HeightsPolk264
20GolfPalm Beach265
21Highland ParkPolk269
22St. MarksWakulla295
23CaryvilleWashington311
24La CrosseAlachua317
25BrookerBradford330
26EstoHolmes346
27Everglades CityCollier378
28LeeMadison379
29WausauWashington382
30Worthington SpringsUnion385
31Ocean BreezeMartin404
32Jupiter Inlet ColonyPalm Beach405
33ManalapanPalm Beach421
34SopchoppyWakulla446
35HamptonBradford448
36GreensboroGadsden456
37Cinco BayouOkaloosa467
38ReddickMarion477
39Glen St. MaryBaker481
40Beverly BeachFlagler490
41McIntoshMarion493
42AlthaCalhoun496
43AlfordJackson502
44Fanning SpringsGilchrist/Levy507
45Ponce de LeonHolmes508
46Briny BreezesPalm Beach511
47OrchidIndian River528
48Sea Ranch LakesBroward541
49BellGilchrist545
50GreenwoodJackson547

