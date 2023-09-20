These are the 50 smallest places in Florida. Can you guess which ranks No. 1?

The U.S. Census Bureau released its population data for 2022, revealing interesting information about several Florida towns and cities.
According to the data, Marineland — a small town wedged between Flagler and St. John counties — ranked as the smallest town in Florida.
Just south of St. Augustine, the town’s population sat at a paltry 16 residents during 2022, with organizations in the area aimed at conservation, research and tourism efforts.
Meanwhile, Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista place next on this list, with fewer than 50 residents between them.
The cities are actually home to Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts, and Disney selects residents to live in mobile home communities within these areas. Bay Lake is situated near the Magic Kingdom, while Lake Buena Vista can be found near Disney Springs.
Ranked at No. 4, the small village of Lazy Lake in Broward County was made up of only 33 people.
According to Visit Lauderdale, the village got its name because developers in the 1940s thought that the nearby lake looked “so lazy and peaceful.” The developers were able to attract a few homeowners to the community, and the 30 residents there eventually voted themselves as an independent entity.
Below is a list of the remaining top 50 smallest towns, cities and villages in Florida:
|Ranking
|Town/City/Village
|County
|Population
|1
|Marineland
|Flagler/St. Johns
|16
|2
|Bay Lake
|Orange
|22
|3
|Lake Buena Vista
|Orange
|23
|4
|Lazy Lake
|Broward
|33
|5
|Belleair Shore
|Pinellas
|76
|6
|Indian Creek
|Miami-Dade
|82
|7
|Bascom Town
|Jackson
|90
|8
|Otter Creek
|Levy
|107
|9
|Cloud Lake
|Palm Beach
|135
|10
|Horseshoe Beach
|Dixie
|171
|11
|Campbellton
|Jackson
|195
|12
|Layton
|Monroe
|207
|13
|Noma
|Holmes
|212
|14
|Glen Ridge
|Palm Beach
|215
|15
|Raiford
|Union
|220
|16
|Jacob City
|Jackson
|222
|17
|Ebro
|Washington
|241
|18
|Westville
|Holmes
|263
|19
|Hillcrest Heights
|Polk
|264
|20
|Golf
|Palm Beach
|265
|21
|Highland Park
|Polk
|269
|22
|St. Marks
|Wakulla
|295
|23
|Caryville
|Washington
|311
|24
|La Crosse
|Alachua
|317
|25
|Brooker
|Bradford
|330
|26
|Esto
|Holmes
|346
|27
|Everglades City
|Collier
|378
|28
|Lee
|Madison
|379
|29
|Wausau
|Washington
|382
|30
|Worthington Springs
|Union
|385
|31
|Ocean Breeze
|Martin
|404
|32
|Jupiter Inlet Colony
|Palm Beach
|405
|33
|Manalapan
|Palm Beach
|421
|34
|Sopchoppy
|Wakulla
|446
|35
|Hampton
|Bradford
|448
|36
|Greensboro
|Gadsden
|456
|37
|Cinco Bayou
|Okaloosa
|467
|38
|Reddick
|Marion
|477
|39
|Glen St. Mary
|Baker
|481
|40
|Beverly Beach
|Flagler
|490
|41
|McIntosh
|Marion
|493
|42
|Altha
|Calhoun
|496
|43
|Alford
|Jackson
|502
|44
|Fanning Springs
|Gilchrist/Levy
|507
|45
|Ponce de Leon
|Holmes
|508
|46
|Briny Breezes
|Palm Beach
|511
|47
|Orchid
|Indian River
|528
|48
|Sea Ranch Lakes
|Broward
|541
|49
|Bell
|Gilchrist
|545
|50
|Greenwood
|Jackson
|547
