These are the 50 smallest places in Florida. Can you guess which ranks No. 1?

The U.S. Census Bureau released its population data for 2022, revealing interesting information about several Florida towns and cities.

According to the data, Marineland — a small town wedged between Flagler and St. John counties — ranked as the smallest town in Florida.

Just south of St. Augustine, the town’s population sat at a paltry 16 residents during 2022, with organizations in the area aimed at conservation, research and tourism efforts.

Meanwhile, Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista place next on this list, with fewer than 50 residents between them.

The cities are actually home to Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts, and Disney selects residents to live in mobile home communities within these areas. Bay Lake is situated near the Magic Kingdom, while Lake Buena Vista can be found near Disney Springs.

Ranked at No. 4, the small village of Lazy Lake in Broward County was made up of only 33 people.

According to Visit Lauderdale, the village got its name because developers in the 1940s thought that the nearby lake looked “so lazy and peaceful.” The developers were able to attract a few homeowners to the community, and the 30 residents there eventually voted themselves as an independent entity.

Below is a list of the remaining top 50 smallest towns, cities and villages in Florida:

Ranking Town/City/Village County Population 1 Marineland Flagler/St. Johns 16 2 Bay Lake Orange 22 3 Lake Buena Vista Orange 23 4 Lazy Lake Broward 33 5 Belleair Shore Pinellas 76 6 Indian Creek Miami-Dade 82 7 Bascom Town Jackson 90 8 Otter Creek Levy 107 9 Cloud Lake Palm Beach 135 10 Horseshoe Beach Dixie 171 11 Campbellton Jackson 195 12 Layton Monroe 207 13 Noma Holmes 212 14 Glen Ridge Palm Beach 215 15 Raiford Union 220 16 Jacob City Jackson 222 17 Ebro Washington 241 18 Westville Holmes 263 19 Hillcrest Heights Polk 264 20 Golf Palm Beach 265 21 Highland Park Polk 269 22 St. Marks Wakulla 295 23 Caryville Washington 311 24 La Crosse Alachua 317 25 Brooker Bradford 330 26 Esto Holmes 346 27 Everglades City Collier 378 28 Lee Madison 379 29 Wausau Washington 382 30 Worthington Springs Union 385 31 Ocean Breeze Martin 404 32 Jupiter Inlet Colony Palm Beach 405 33 Manalapan Palm Beach 421 34 Sopchoppy Wakulla 446 35 Hampton Bradford 448 36 Greensboro Gadsden 456 37 Cinco Bayou Okaloosa 467 38 Reddick Marion 477 39 Glen St. Mary Baker 481 40 Beverly Beach Flagler 490 41 McIntosh Marion 493 42 Altha Calhoun 496 43 Alford Jackson 502 44 Fanning Springs Gilchrist/Levy 507 45 Ponce de Leon Holmes 508 46 Briny Breezes Palm Beach 511 47 Orchid Indian River 528 48 Sea Ranch Lakes Broward 541 49 Bell Gilchrist 545 50 Greenwood Jackson 547

