Colombian man pleads guilty to identity theft to apply for Florida licenses

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in Florida pled guilty on Friday to charges of aggravated identity theft and falsely claiming U.S. citizenship after using private information to apply for state licenses, according to the Department of Justice.

According to a news release, Oscar Gamboa, 54, had used the name, date of birth and social security number of a U.S. citizen to apply for obtain a Florida driver’s license and commercial driver’s license.

The release said the social security number had been used in several loan applications for PPP funding, prompting an investigation by federal officials.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

With the help of Customs and Border Protection agents, investigators were able to track the applications back to Gamboa, who was living in Kissimmee, the release shows.

DOJ officials explained that Gamboa — a citizen of Colombia — had falsely claimed he was a U.S. citizen in order to receive the licenses.

Gamboa faces up to five years in prison for making the false claim and a consecutive minimum mandatory sentence of two years for identity theft. According to the DOJ, a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: