Man accused of stealing phone from body washed up on Florida beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Altamonte Springs man was arrested on Wednesday on accusations he stole a cell phone belonging to a man found dead earlier this year, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

David Pena, 36, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police said law enforcement found a body on the beach at Canaveral National Seashore near Kennedy Space Center on June 1.

Investigators identified the person as Angel Farge of Orlando. An autopsy indicated that Farge had likely drowned and suffered from a broken neck, records show.

The man’s cousin later told investigators Farge had planned to go the beach with a friend, though Farge hadn’t mentioned which beach he was going to visit or whom he was bringing, police said.

According to investigators, Farge’s family was “adamant” that Farge always kept his iPhone 13 Pro Max with him “at all times,” and Farge’s mother told police his account was still active.

A couple of days later, Farge’s brother received a call from Pena who told the brother that another man had Farge’s belongings and was trying to sell them, police said.

The affidavit states Pena knew Farge from the dating app “Grindr” and was trying to get the items back to Farge.

After the brother told Pena that Farge was dead, Pena explained that he needed to speak with the other man with Farge’s belongings to gather information and would call back; Pena then hung up the call, police said. Despite several attempts to call back, the brother was unable to reach Pena, according to detectives.

Nearly a month later, detectives said they discovered the phone had been sold at an EcoATM, which is used to sell certain electronics for cash. Data from the sale indicated that Pena had sold it for $120.

Using the data, investigators said they were able to identify Pena and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pena faces charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership. He is held on bond of $200,000.

