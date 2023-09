One person was injured in a house fire in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was injured early Monday in a Daytona Beach house fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Winchester Street.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the victim was found suffering from burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.

A pet was rescued in the fire, with a photo showing firefighters helping a dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.