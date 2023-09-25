10-year-old arrested after bringing knife to DeBary Elementary School, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old student brought a knife to school on Monday, sparking concern in Volusia County, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced on social media that the girl brought the weapon to DeBary Elementary School.

Guess my last message didn’t reach all parents. Today, a 10-year-old brought this knife to DeBary Elementary. Again- Parents, check what your kids are bringing to school. Check their bags, their rooms, their vehicles. Kids who bring weapons to school will be facing a felony. https://t.co/TCxqjRal0M pic.twitter.com/8PBECP20v2 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 25, 2023

Deputies said that the student hadn’t made any threats, though the knife was confiscated, and the child was arrested.

An arrest affidavit states that a 5th-grade teacher saw the student showing the knife off to other students in the class.

The child faces a felony charge of possession of a weapon on a school campus.

On Thursday, Chitwood said there had been four knives, two guns, one simulated firearm and a stabbing in the last 30 days at Volusia County schools. Deputies said the stabbing incident at University High School in Orange City on Sept. 11 involved a keychain knife that was used during a fight.

Chitwood urged parents to take responsibility for their children by checking their bags, rooms and cars to make sure they aren’t trying to bring dangerous items to school.

“Guess my last message didn’t reach all parents...” Chitwood said. “Kids who bring weapons to school will be facing a felony.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: