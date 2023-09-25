Don’t brush off the 50th annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park Autumn Art Festival, the only juried fine art festival exclusively featuring Florida artists, returns for its 50th year in 2023.

This two-day festival runs on Oct. 7-8 in Central Park located along historic Park Avenue in downtown Winter Park from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year’s poster, titled “Making Memories on Park Avenue,” features artist Edward Sanderson and shows the Central Park during the Autumn Art Festival.

Attendees can expect to see more than 180 fine artists in addition to musical artists that will perform on the Central Park stage.

The event is free, but art lovers can get a VIP package for $75 and enjoy catered lunches, premium beverages and access to the VIP Lounge during the entire festival.

To see more information about the artists and the festival, click here.

