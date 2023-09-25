Orlando leaders discuss new federal office aimed at reducing gun violence

This image from video by WFTV shows emergency vehicles near the site of a shooting that critically injured two police officers on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (WFTV via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lawmakers joined local leaders Monday in Orlando to discuss the establishment of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

During the news conference, U.S. Reps. Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto, alongside Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and advocates, talked about the effort to reduce gun violence.

The new office will be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris and will focus on implementing executive and legislative action.

Some of the measures highlighted by the White House are the Safer Communities Act and dozens of executive actions to keep weapons and repeat violent offenders off the streets.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Frost said he championed the office’s creation after the tragic death of 9-year-old T’yonna Major earlier this year.

