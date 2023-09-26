Deputies search for Florida man accused of beating ex-girlfriend, good Samaritan

HAINES CITY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said beat his former girlfriend and then severely beat another man who tried to intervene.

Jose Chaidez, 35, is wanted for the attacks, which happened at the J and S Food Mart on East Hinson Avenue in Haines City on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 4:23 p.m.

Deputies said Chaidez is seen on camera slapping the woman at the store with a butcher knife, striking her and pulling her by the hair. They said a man saw what was happening and tried to stop Chaidez, who overpowered the man and beat him unconscious.

The good Samaritan is still in the hospital recovering, and the woman is in critical condition at a hospital but is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they have been unable to locate Chaidez and need the public’s help to find him.

He’s facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief and stalking.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200 or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

[VIDEO WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]

