1 killed, 2 injured in Polk County 3-vehicle crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in Polk City, according to the sheriff.

The fatal crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on State Road 33 near Steven Drive.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a Toyota Camry driven by a 26-year-old man was heading south on S.R. 33 when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Nissan Altima in the back of the driver’s side.

The impact caused the Nissan to spin out.

The Toyota also hit a Ford F-150 pickup head-on, which caused the truck to catch fire, officials said.

Judd said the Toyota driver, identified as Charles Vanduyn, was ejected in the crash with the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Nissan and Toyota are expected to be OK.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: