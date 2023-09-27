26-year-old shoots man 6 times in Winter Haven after being asked to ‘drink and chill,’ police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old shot a man six times when asked if he wanted to “drink and chill,” according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Ki’Jana Devane Thomas was arrested Monday.

According to police, Thomas called police to report he shot the victim outside of his apartment.

The victim knocked on the door of the apartment and asked Thomas if he wanted to “drink and chill,” a release said.

“The two have had negative encounters in the past and Thomas had told the victim to stay away from him and his residence,” police said.

Police said the victim then walked backward and Thomas walked toward him, pulling out a gun and shooting him six times. Thomas said the victim began to “charge” at him and he was in fear for his life, according to the department.

“All Mr. Thomas needed to do was close the door and ignore the victim or at least call us to intervene,” Chief David Brannan said in a statement. “Instead he decided to use a firearm taking matters into his own hands possibly endangering other citizens in the area.”

The victim ran to the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health. He is in critical but stable condition.

Thomas faces a charge of aggravated battery with a weapon.

