Fugitive sought in Virginia murder case arrested in Lady Lake, police say

Maurice T. Massey, 29, faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Lady Lake, Lake County
Maurice T. Massey, 29 (Lady Lake Police Department)

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A man with a warrant out of Virginia for second-degree murder was arrested in Lady Lake early Wednesday after being pulled over for breaking the speed limit, according to police.

Maurice T. Massey, 29, of Pennsylvania, was arrested without incident during that traffic stop, the police department said in a statement.

Massey was driving a white van 51 mph in a 40-mph zone on U.S. Highway 27 (441) near the southern end of Lady Lake when he was spotted and stopped by a Corporal around 4:30 a.m., the statement describes. A routine license check revealed the fugitive of justice murder warrant, police said.

The 29-year-old was taken to the Lake County jail.

“I’d like to commend our officers for their diligence and remind the community that even routine traffic stops can make a difference in the safety of our community,” Chief Steve Hunt said in the statement.

No other details were shared.

