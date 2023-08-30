Teen fugitive out of New York arrested in Deltona, deputies say

A still from body-worn camera video showing the arrest of 16-year-old Al Oliver II in Deltona on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy wanted in Rochester, New York, on a charge of second-degree murder was arrested Tuesday in Deltona with help from Volusia County deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Unit led authorities to an address along Caribbean Street, where a search warrant was reportedly executed around 4:30 p.m. by Volusia detectives and SWAT, along with Deltona narcotics enforcement.

Al Oliver II, 16, was taken into custody on warrants regarding second-degree murder and two weapons charges, all felonies, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Oliver was processed at the Volusia Family Resource Center before being turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, the post reads, adding a firearm was recovered from the scene.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: