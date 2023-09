SANFORD, Fla. – A small plane flipped Tuesday near a runway at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Airport officials said the private single-engine plane overturned around 4 p.m. in the grass near the runway.

The pilot was alert and taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital, and no other passengers were on board.

An investigation is ongoing.

