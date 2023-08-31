Orlando International Airport launches pilot program to visit Terminal C without plane ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pilot program launches this week at Orlando International Airport that will allow guests to visit the recently debuted Terminal C without a boarding pass.

The “Experience MCO Visitor Pass” program begins Friday, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. Prospective guests will be able to apply online either day-of or up to seven days in advance and will be required to undergo standard TSA screening procedures upon entry. Expedited security programs such as MCO Reserve, CLEAR or TSA PreCheck may not be used in conjunction with the Terminal C visitor pass.

It’s all meant to allow non-flyers to enjoy post-security amenities in Terminal C, according to GOAA. On that note, people with boarding passes or those looking to conduct business or solicitation at Terminal C will reportedly not be approved.

Guests who apply for entry day-of will have their request either approved or denied within 15 minutes and those who schedule in advance will be notified after midnight on the scheduled date.

Once approved, a digital pass will be emailed to a guest — with printed passes prohibited — and said guest must arrive with some form of TSA-approved identification such as a passport or driver’s license. They will need to follow existing rules pertaining to what can be brought into a terminal, with the program allowing only one personal item, such as a laptop bag or purse, and no hand-carried luggage whatsoever.

The passes will go out on a first come, first served basis. If you attempt to apply in advance and find that your preferred date cannot be selected, it means the date is unavailable, according to MCO.

Entry with the visitor pass is allowed during a window open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with guests required to exit Terminal C by 8 p.m., according to MCO.

For those trying to meet with flyers arriving at Terminal C on an international flight, MCO suggested waiting outside of security on level 6 of the terminal.

The GOAA reserves the right to end or modify the program at any time, according to MCO.

Read further into the program’s frequently asked questions by clicking here.

