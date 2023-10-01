‘Right down the road:’ Cocoa Beach’s Surfing Santas hanging 10 to a new location

The Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach is an annual tradition.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Surfing Santas, the Christmas Eve tradition in Cocoa Beach, will have a new home in 2023.

Organizers announced on Friday that the event, which draws thousands to Brevard County, will now be held “right down the road” at Shepard Park located at 299 East Cocoa Beach Causeway.

The announcement was made on Facebook and touted the benefits of the new location, which is about 3 miles north of where the event has been held since it started in 2009.

“Surfing Santas has grown into one of the most unique and fun-filled charity events the world has ever seen. This congregation of costumed kahunas has grown to record-breaking numbers with over 800 Surfing Santas and nearly 10,000 spectators,” the event’s website reads.

Organizers said the new location will have more beachfront and nearby parking, less congestion, handicap parking, a brick and mortar bathroom, onsite power and water as well as public gazebos.

“It is one block from the Florida Surf Museum, which actually hosts the event -- this will provide the opportunity for more people to actually visit the museum!” their Facebook post proclaimed.

The event runs every Christmas Eve from 7:30 a.m. until around noon.

