67 pounds of cocaine discovered after washing up on Florida beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Over 60 pounds of cocaine was discovered over the weekend along a Florida beach after washing up on the shore, according to U.S. Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar.

Slosar announced the find on Monday afternoon, explaining that Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office seized the 67 pounds of cocaine.

He added that the drugs have an estimated street value of around $970,000.

Daytona Beach, FL: Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents with support from @VolusiaSheriff seized 67 lbs. of cocaine that was discovered washed up along a #Florida beach. The drugs have an estimated street value of approx. $970,000 dollars. #orlando #daytonabeach #drugs #beach pic.twitter.com/3YEWZ9LeJw — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) October 2, 2023

No additional information was provided.

News 6 reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional details behind the discovery and is awaiting a response.

