67 pounds of cocaine discovered after washing up on Florida beach

Border Patrol and Volusia deputies worked together to seize the drugs

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

More than 60 pounds of cocaine washed up along a Florida beach over the weekend, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar. (U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Over 60 pounds of cocaine was discovered over the weekend along a Florida beach after washing up on the shore, according to U.S. Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar.

Slosar announced the find on Monday afternoon, explaining that Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office seized the 67 pounds of cocaine.

He added that the drugs have an estimated street value of around $970,000.

No additional information was provided.

News 6 reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional details behind the discovery and is awaiting a response.

