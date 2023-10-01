‘Oh, honey!’ 8,000 bees make abandoned cabinet their home outside of Florida sheriff’s office

8,000 bees took up residence in an abandoned cabinet outside of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted a “punny” take on the incident on their Facebook post saying in part, “Oh, honey! Here’s another buzzworthy story to share, and we’re not pollen your leg. We’ll keep the story short - wouldn’t want to drone on and on...”

The bees were discovered in an abandoned cabinet near the department’s evidence lot, according to the post. Officials said it took less than a week for the bees to set up shop inside of the cabinet.

Officials said that deputies were able to carefully remove the hive and place it into a small, white box for relocation.

“The insects were transported to their new home near Worden Farms and Shell Creek Grove... where they’re meant to bee, and had a great house-swarming party,” sheriff’s office officials said on social media.