8 rehabilitated manatees flown from Ohio to Florida in preparation for release

Eight rehabilitated manatees flown from Ohio zoos back to Florida facilities to prepare for release into the wild

ORLANDO, Fla. – Eight manatees earned their frequent flier miles after being flown from Ohio to facilities in Florida in preparation for their release back into the wild.

According to a news release, the trip capped more than two years of rescue work between the Columbus Zoo, Cincinnati Zoo, ZooTampa and SeaWorld.

The manatees – weighing a total of almost 6,000 pounds – were placed in custom-built containers and driven to the Cincinnati International Airport before being placed on a cargo plane for their trip to Florida.

Once in Florida, the animals will complete the final stages of their rehabilitation before they return to the waters where they were initially rescued.

“Manatees are a critical part of our aquatic ecosystems, and we’ve been honored to be involved in their rescue, rehabilitation, and return for 47 years, working alongside our partners, including the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, to help preserve these beloved Florida icons,” said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, vice president of zoological operations at SeaWorld Orlando.

Five of the orphaned manatees were transferred from the Columbus Zoo to SeaWorld Orlando and three left the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and headed back to ZooTampa.

According to the release, DHL Express flew the manatees in the containers, accompanied by a Cincinnati Zoo veterinarian and Columbus Zoo Animal Care curator, who monitored the manatees’ condition throughout the flight.

“Moving manatees is an extremely complex process that involves significant planning and logistics to ensure that each specific need is met throughout the journey,” said Cain Moodie, SVP Network Operations, DHL Express Americas.

In addition to the sea cows that arrived in Florida, five additional young manatees caught the return flight to Ohio to continue their rehabilitation.

Including the eight manatees who recently left Ohio, the Cincinnati Zoo has returned 26 manatees to Florida, and the Columbus Zoo has returned 37. To date, ZooTampa has treated more than 500 manatees, and SeaWorld has helped 942 while coming to the aid of 45 manatees in 2023 alone.

“It is an ongoing, crucial care cycle that we have going between our partnering facilities,” said Virginia Edmonds, chair of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership. “That’s the heart of this partnership, working together as manatees continue to face ongoing threats in the Florida waters and knowing we are helping to make a difference.”

