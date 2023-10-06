Ocala police search for man accused of shooting victim in face

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police have set out searching for a man accused of shooting someone in the face early Friday.

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of NE 15th Street, where Dustin W. Smith, 36, is accused of shooting a male victim.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was hospitalized as a trauma alert, described as in critical but stable condition at last check, police said.

No other details were shared, other than the statement, “He is currently at large,” referring to Smith.

Anyone with knowledge of Smith’s whereabouts was urged to contact Ocala police at 352-369-7000 or to call anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

