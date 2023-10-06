Surfing Santas to be held at original beach, organizers say

Christmas in Florida wouldn’t be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After announcing last month that Surfing Santas 2023 would be moving locations, organizers have made a cutback and promised another wave of holiday fun on the event’s original beach.

The annual event, now known for attracting thousands of belly-laughing beachgoers every Christmas Eve, will take place near Coconuts on Minutemen Causeway, organizers said.

The Santas in September had announced they would move “right down the road” to Shepard Park, located at 299 E. Coast Beach Causeway, but in a Facebook post announcing the latest move, the tinseled team wrote, “You spoke, and we listened!”

“At the end of the day, this is YOUR event, and we simply want to spread the Surfing Santas spirit,” the post reads, encouraging surfing and Christmas enthusiasts to be there by 8 a.m. Dec. 24.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Learn more about Surfing Santas 2023 by visiting the event’s website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: