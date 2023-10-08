Palm Bay police locate body in The Compound

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police on Saturday evening located a dead person in the area of Absher Way and Sapodilla Drive, according to a news release.

Officers located the body when responding to the area around 6 p.m. Saturday, the department said. No other information would be released at the time of this report, according to police.

The area is known as “The Compound,” an undeveloped neighborhood subject to years of complaints and several recent high-profile crimes. These include last month’s arrests of a man and a woman following a 30-year-old’s shooting death in The Compound and the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman, dismembering her and burning her body there earlier this year.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Anyone with information about this latest case was encouraged to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3463, its 24-hour non-emergency line at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: