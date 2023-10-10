How ‘modern slavery’ thrives in the US through visa programs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Human trafficking is the business of stealing freedom for profit.

Sex trafficking and human smuggling are both forms of human trafficking that victimize many, yet experts say another form of trafficking that is easier to accomplish is creating what many consider modern-day slavery.

It’s called labor trafficking.

Labor trafficking happens here in Florida and all over the U.S. and the traffickers often take advantage of the current visa programs to get away with it.

Thankfully, there are groups trying to help these workers find a way out.

The Solutionaries team in Houston has the story of a woman from Nigeria who was sent away from her family to work in Texas for years before authorities intervened.

Getting Results in the Fight Against Human Trafficking in Florida

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is a nonprofit created by Florida lawmakers in 2019 to help trafficking victims, show people how to spot the signs of human trafficking and know where to report them.

The organization points to several ways the community can help save the lives of human trafficking victims.

Physical signs of human trafficking can be branding, scars, burns or certain tattoos;

Malnourishment

Serious Dental Issues

Drug Addiction or sleep deprivation

Verbal signs of human trafficking can be a person responding as if coached;

Allows someone to speak for them

Fearful, anxious or paranoid

Reluctant to discuss their injuries

You can take action by either reporting suspicious activity to Florida law enforcement by calling 1-855-FLA-SAFE. You can also create a report online by clicking here.

If you need help, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

New initiative against human trafficking launched in South Florida

On Oct. 3, Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit brought together local, state, and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of trafficking.

Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

Lithium-ion batteries: they power everything from cell phones to scooters and electric cars.

Unfortunately, these batteries have a history of overheating and catching fire.

Let’s take a look at one fire-fighting technique that’s already getting results.

Fire blankets are one solution, but what about preventing fires in the first place?

A News 6 investigation revealed there are no state regulations for safely storing lithium-ion batteries, prompting Solutionaries Correspondent Erik Sandoval and Producer Erika Briguglio to find out when that could change.

Schemes Targeting Your Money

It’s considered to be one of the fastest-growing types of fraud in the country and here in Florida: Bitcoin scams.

More than 100 people have reported being ripped off in Brevard County alone and one of those victims, Isabel Castro, is sharing her story with the hopes others will not make the same mistake.

News 6′s Erik von Ancken also spoke with the specially-trained investigator who managed to get her $9,000 back.

So what are the solutions for preventing this kind of scam from happening to you or someone you love?

Remember: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Are they scaring you into buying cryptocurrency? That is a major red flag.

If someone you know is contacting you over the web, pick up the phone and call that person to confirm that it is really them messaging you online.

Picking up the phone and verifying the identity of this supposed “friend” would have prevented Isabel Castro from getting scammed.

But what if the scammer calls you using your loved one’s caller ID while using their voice?

News 6 Investigator Mike Holfeld looked at how a technique called “spouse spoofing” has evolved.

The main takeaway from this story is this:

Have a family meeting and establish a family password.

If the caller cannot produce the password, hang up.

