Ocala police identify suspect in shooting that injured 16-year-old

Police asking public’s help locating 31-year-old Anthony Reagan

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Anthony Reagan, 31 (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police announced they are looking for a suspect involved a shooting that injured a 16-year-old on Saturday.

Police said Anthony Reagan, 31, is wanted after the shooting that happened around 8:37 p.m. near the 200 block of S Magnolia Ave. in downtown Ocala on Oct. 7.

According to a news release, the 16-year-old is expected to survive their injuries.

If you know where Reagan may be, please call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS. You can report a tip online to Crime Stoppers at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022.

