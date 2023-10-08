77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 injured in downtown Ocala shooting, police say

Police said shooting appears to be an isolated incident

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Ocala, Marion County, Shooting
Ocala police (File) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCALA, Fla. – One person was injured in a downtown shooting on Saturday evening, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said they responded to a shooting that happened around 8:37 p.m. near the 200 block of S Magnolia Ave., in downtown Ocala.

According to a news release, one person non-life threatening injuries.

[TRENDING: Cold front arrives soon, bringing fall-like temperatures to Central Florida | 1 killed, 2 hurt in crash that shut down Interstate 4 in Osceola County, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public,” but the investigation is ongoing.

Nobody is in custody, police added.

If you have any information about this shooting incident, please call Ocala Police at 352-369-7000 or **TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email