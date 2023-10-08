1 injured in downtown Ocala shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. – One person was injured in a downtown shooting on Saturday evening, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said they responded to a shooting that happened around 8:37 p.m. near the 200 block of S Magnolia Ave., in downtown Ocala.

According to a news release, one person non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public,” but the investigation is ongoing.

Nobody is in custody, police added.

If you have any information about this shooting incident, please call Ocala Police at 352-369-7000 or **TIPS.