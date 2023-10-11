Osceola County deputies investigating shooting in Celebration area

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Celebration area of Osceola County on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at 29 Blake Blvd., which is near a Publix and sits between Celebration Avenue and the Central Florida GreeneWay, in Celebration.

Investigators are calling the shooting an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.

There is no word whether anyone was hurt in the shooting or if the shooter is in custody.

Deputies said the scene remains an active investigation.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is scheduled to provide an update on the investigation at around 6 p.m. News 6 will stream that briefing live at the top of this story when it happens.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: