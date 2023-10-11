Rapper ‘50 Cent’ files lawsuit in Orange County over custom bikes, Rolls Royce

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Rapper Curtis Jackson — also known as “50 Cent” — filed a lawsuit in Orange County on Monday over three custom motorcycles that he claimed were never properly finished, according to court records.

The lawsuit says that Jackson paid $195,000 to Melbourne-based Parker Brothers Concepts in 2011 to build three custom motorcycles, which Jackson hoped to eventually mass produce and sell.

However, the three bikes were never completed to the specifications in the contract, the lawsuit claims.

For example, court records show that the vehicles produced by the company weren’t “street legal” or in “good operating condition.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Despite that, court records state that Jackson allowed the company to make “modifications” to his Rolls Royce Phantom instead of refunding the money that he’d paid.

An arbitration document claims, though, that not only did Parker Brothers Concepts fail to perform properly — the company actually returned the vehicle in worse condition than it was received, resulting in over $17,000 in repairs.

The original sales agreement states that disputes over the company’s performance would be handled in arbitration, though the lawsuit says that Parker Brothers Chopper failed to participate in that process.

As a result, an arbitrator ruled in July 2023 that Jackson should receive $238,093.74 — plus interest — due to how much Jackson paid for the vehicles, his repairs and other administrative fees, the lawsuit reads.

Jackson’s lawsuit is now asking a judge to formally confirm the arbitration award, which would allow Jackson to start trying to collect the money in court.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: