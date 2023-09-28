Woman sues Disney after ‘painful wedgie’ at Typhoon Lagoon waterpark

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on Wednesday claiming she suffered serious injuries through a “painful wedgie” at Typhoon Lagoon years ago, according to court records.

The lawsuit said the woman visited the park in October 2019 for her 30th birthday, and she decided to ride The Humunga Kowabunga — a large, high-speed waterslide featuring a near-vertical, five-story drop.

As instructed at the top of the slide, she got in while crossing her legs at her ankles, though she was “slammed downward against the slide” while riding down, the lawsuit claims.

According to the court filing, the impacts of the slide caused her swimsuit to “be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her.”

As a result, she immediately suffered severe internal pain, court records indicate.

She was taken to a hospital and was treated by a specialist for the injuries, ultimately suffering severe lacerations, damage to her internal organs, and a hernia, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Disney of negligence for not warning riders about the risks of the waterslide and not informing riders about proper protective swimwear.

The woman is seeking compensation for damages over $50,000.

