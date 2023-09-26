TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-4 near Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 near Disney World.
The wreck was reported early Tuesday on westbound I-4 at State Road 536.
All westbound lanes of I-4 are closed in the area, with drivers forced to get off the interstate at exit 67.
Details about the crash have not been released.
Check back for updates.
** TRAFFIC ALERT / I-4 WB x SR-536 **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) September 26, 2023
WB I-4 x SR-536
- Fatal Crash
- All westbound traffic required to exit at 67MM
- Diverted traffic exit, stay in left lane and you can reenter the main travel lanes#Tuesday #Traffic #Travel pic.twitter.com/9EK8nD4TPY