TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-4 near Disney World

Westbound I-4 closed at SR-536

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 near Disney World.

The wreck was reported early Tuesday on westbound I-4 at State Road 536.

All westbound lanes of I-4 are closed in the area, with drivers forced to get off the interstate at exit 67.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

