BurgerRobs gets permit for new Titusville location

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville restaurant worried that it would have to go out of business as it wrangled with the city for permits is now celebrating.

BurgerRobs’ owner said Wednesday that its permits were finally approved after News 6 ran a story about the process being held up, costing the restaurant money as he paid for his current location on South Hopkins Avenue and the planned new location in the downtown area.

“Our contractors have been in business and installing restaurant equipment for over 20 years, and they’ve never seen anything like the delays that they’re getting from city hall,” owner Rob Buffaloe said last week.

Buffaloe said after supporters rallied for his business and News 6 aired his story last week, the city finally sat down with him and his contractors to clear up the issue.

“We again want to thank ALL of our fans, their non-wavering love and support via all the steps taken these past two weeks and for everyone’s passion that was key to getting our voice heard,” Buffaloe wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

