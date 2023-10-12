Winter Springs social studies teacher accused of molesting teen student

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Springs High School social studies teacher was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of molesting a 15-year-old student, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that an investigation began after reports came in about an “inappropriate relationship” between the teacher — Lucas Cridlebaugh, 25 — and the teen.

In a release, deputies said that the teen’s mother had learned Cridlebaugh was exchanging “sexually explicit messages” with her daughter throughout the spring and early summer of 2023.

An arrest report from the sheriff’s office also notes that the teen told investigators Cridlebaugh had molested her on several occasions.

According to the release, Cridlebaugh cooperated with the investigation, and he was ultimately arrested. The school district later released a statement on Wednesday evening about the arrest.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Seminole County Public Schools was notified of an allegation of misconduct involving Lucas Cridlebaugh, a Social Studies teacher at Winter Springs High School. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and this incident was reported to the Department of Family and Children Services and Law Enforcement per our operating procedures. We have been informed that Mr. Cridlebaugh has been placed under arrest this evening. Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. We will continue to fully cooperate and assist law enforcement as they continue their investigation. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools.

Cridlebaugh faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, and three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor. He was booked on a bond of $75,000.

The investigation is continuing at this time, and anyone who has had a similar incident involving Cridlebaugh is urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or SCSO at 407-665-6650.

