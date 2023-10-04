Apopka science teacher accused in ‘sexual incident’ after giving boy edibles

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An Apopka High School science teacher was arrested on Tuesday on accusations that he gave alcohol and edibles to an underage boy, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

In an arrest affidavit, police said that FBI investigators contacted them about a “sexual incident” at the home of the teacher, who was identified as 50-year-old Dmitri Kostyunina.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Kostyunina had asked a boy to come watch a movie at Kostyunina’s home about Elton John and “how he became gay,” the affidavit reveals.

Detectives said that while the two watched the film, they ate some chocolate that “had a weird taste” and a warning at the top of the package. After eating the chocolate, the boy then became “very confused, and his head was all twisted,” detectives added.

Kostyunina also provided him with wine, eventually asking if he wanted a massage, according to the affidavit. Upon being told no, Kostyunina gave him more chocolate, which left the boy “getting more confused and under the influence,” investigators said.

The boy told investigators that despite continuing to reject the offers for a massage, Kostyunina eventually performed sexual acts on him, deputies said.

According to the affidavit, detectives later contacted Kostyunina, who admitted to providing the male with wine, beer and marijuana-laced chocolates. However, Kostyunina claimed that he had blacked out during the night, and he hadn’t reported the encounter to law enforcement because he “felt scared and embarrassment,” deputies said.

Kostyunina was arrested and faces charges of causing delinquency and sexual battery on a person between 12 and 18 years of age.

Apopka High School Principal Lyle Heinz sent the following message out to families following Kostyunina’s arrest.

Apopka High School families: this is Principal Heinz calling with an update to my message from yesterday evening. The employee that I notified you about has been arrested in Lake County as a result of an isolated situation that did not occur on our campus or in Orange County. This individual is on administrative leave and will not return to campus, pending the outcome of both the internal and law enforcement investigations. Thank you for your continued support. Apopka High School Principal Lyle Heinz

No additional information has been provided at this time.

