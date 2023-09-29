Orange County middle school employee arrested, fired amid severe allegations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old former employee of an Orange County middle school was arrested Friday in an investigation led in part by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ryan Hamil was terminated from his job at Water Spring Middle School in Winter Garden on Aug. 25 upon school administration learning from law enforcement that he was under investigation, according to Principal Brian Sanchez Corona.

“Based on the severity of the allegations, the district’s Office of Professional Standards immediately terminated the employee, who will no longer be on our campus,” Corona said in a message to families. “...Law enforcement may be reaching out to families in order to obtain statements from students.”

Though Corona said in the message he could not discuss employee matters, News 6 has since confirmed with the district that Hamil was the subject of the phone message. The former employee has not returned to campus since the day he was fired, according to a statement from Orange County Public Schools.

Hamil was arrested by Orange County deputies and faces two counts of possessing obscene material. He was issued a $2,000 bond.

No other details have been released, including Hamil’s job title at the school or anything more about FDLE’s investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

