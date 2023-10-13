Brevard County pastor, son, parishoner sentenced to prison for attack on U.S. Capitol

Surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan., 6, 2021, shows a man the FBI identified as James Cusick inside the Capitol Rotunda (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Brevard County pastor, his son and a member of their congregation were sentenced to prison time for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

James Cusick, 74, and his son Casey, 38, were arrested by the FBI in June of 2021 along with David Lesperance, 71, who was a member of their church congregation at Global Outreach Church of Melbourne.

They were all found guilty in July of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct inside a restricted building and the Capitol, and parading or demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence them to several months in prison, while their attorney asked for a probated sentence.

In court on Thursday, Judge John D. Bates sentenced all three men to 10 days in prison followed by 24 months of supervised release.

They were also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

